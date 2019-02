0 Pitcairn residents sickened, demand answers after odor lingers in borough

PITCAIRN, Pa. - People living in Pitcairn are demanding answers and action after experiencing a strong smell of methane gas over the last several weeks.

Some residents told Channel 11 it’s comparable to rotting eggs and claimed they’re becoming sickened by the odor.

If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.

Channel 11 talked one resident who said with the recent snow, and the subsequent melting and excessive rainfall, it is only getting worse. She said the odor is making her entire family, which lives along Third Street, sick.

“The smells been getting worse. Kids are getting sick. We’re getting the runaround. Everybody’s been smelling it for weeks and weeks and it’s been getting worse lately,” resident Jennifer Piernik said.

Borough officials said they are aware of the problem. Officials even have a sign posted on the front of the building telling anyone who is noticing the smell to call 911 or another number for assistance. © 2019 Cox Media Group.

Pitcairn Borough officials have no comment on the issue and referred Channel 11 to a nearby landfill in Monroeville operated by Waste Management.

Waste Management issued a statement saying:

"Waste Management takes pride in being a good community neighbor and takes landfill odor concerns very seriously. The recent cold and wet weather has posed challenges at our landfills that can impact our active gas collection system and sometimes lead to odor concerns. Our site has a dedicated team to address these concerns and will continue monitoring of our collection system." -Erika Deyarmin-Young Public Affairs Coordinator Western Pennsylvania & West Virginia Waste Management

WPXI's Mike Holden will have more from residents for Channel 11 News beginning at 5 p.m.

TRENDING NOW:

© 2019 Cox Media Group.