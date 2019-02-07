Pitcairn residents sickened, demand answers after odor lingers in borough

PITCAIRN, Pa. - People living in Pitcairn are demanding answers and action after experiencing a strong smell of methane gas over the last several weeks.
Some residents told Channel 11 it’s comparable to rotting eggs and claimed they’re becoming sickened by the odor.
Borough officials said they are aware of the problem. Officials even have a sign posted on the front of the building telling anyone who is noticing the smell to call 911 or another number for assistance.
WPXI's Mike Holden working to find out what's causing the issue and talking to residents who say they need help immediately for Channel 11 News at Noon.
