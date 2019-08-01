  • Man arrested for attempted sexual assault in Oakland

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Police have arrested a man they say broke into a woman's home in Oakland and tried to sexually assault her.

    >>PREVIOUS: Police release video showing person of interest in alleged burglary, sexual assault

    The alleged attack happened on July 5 at a home in the 200 block of Oakland Avenue. The victim told police she was sleeping when the man entered through the back door and tried to sexually assault her.

    You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts on Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.

    Campus police from the University of Pittsburgh did not identify the suspect, but they did alert students that he is in custody and being held at Allegheny County Jail.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories