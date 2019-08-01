PITTSBURGH - Police have arrested a man they say broke into a woman's home in Oakland and tried to sexually assault her.
The alleged attack happened on July 5 at a home in the 200 block of Oakland Avenue. The victim told police she was sleeping when the man entered through the back door and tried to sexually assault her.
Campus police from the University of Pittsburgh did not identify the suspect, but they did alert students that he is in custody and being held at Allegheny County Jail.
