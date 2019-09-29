PITTSBURGH - Witnesses told police that a man was assaulted and kicked in the face by another man, according to University of Pittsburgh Police. Witnesses then said the attacker ran off.
Pitt police said they were called at about 12:20 a.m. Sunday to the 400 block of Atwood Street.
The victim sustained significant facial injuries and was knocked unconscious.
The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 5 feet, 10 inches tall and wearing a T-shirt and shorts.
Anyone with information on this incident should call Pitt police at 412-624-2121.
University police caution people to pay attention to your surroundings, walk with friends when traveling at night, avoid using devices that will distract you while walking and report suspicious people immediately.
