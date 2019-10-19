PITTSBURGH - A man leaned over the counter, said he had a gun and demanded all the money in the register before he ran out of the Jimmy John's on Forbes Avenue on Friday night, police said. The robbery prompted Pitt Police to issue a crime alert.
Police said at about 6:20 p.m. is when the robbery occurred and the man made off with an undisclosed amount of cash.
He's described as about 50 years old, 5 feet, 6 inches tall with a slender build and having a salt-and-pepper colored beard. The man was wearing a thick flannel jacket, dark pants and a beanie.
Investigators said the man took off down Forbes Avenue after the robbery.
