PITTSBURGH - An alert was sent out to Pitt students after an attempted robbery at a Bruegger's Bagels on Forbes Avenue, according to police.
"I read it and I was like, 'Oh no!' Because that's so close to campus. All the student buildings are like right there down the street so it's very intimidating to me at least," said Pitt student Marlo Guastella.
Police said around 4:30 p.m. Monday, a man walked in with his hand in his pocket and demanded workers open the cash register. They told police they assumed he had a gun.
The suspect took the cash and then ran out of the store heading north on Atwood Street.
He is described as a 40-to-50-year-old man with a slender build , a short stature and stubble on his face. The suspect was wearing a hat, a black leather jacket and carpenter style khaki pants. Police said he had a blue drawstring backpack and was carrying a red bag.
Anyone with information on this incident should call Pitt Police at 412-624-2121 or city police at 412-622-6520.
