A high school football player who had committed to play at the University of Pittsburgh was arrested this past weekend.
Police in Florida said Timothy Brown, 18, jumped and kidnapped a man outside a local Walmart.
Brown, a defensive tackle at Palm Beach Gardens High School, had committed to play for Pitt next year but is now under house arrest.
According to an arrest report, Brown and three other students at his high school attacked an 18-year-old on his way to work at that Walmart.
Investigators said they dragged the victim into an SUV, pointed a gun at his face to get his iPhone and then threw him from the moving vehicle.
Those students allegedly argued with the victim earlier this year, but it just recently escalated.
The Palm Beach County School District said it does not comment on off-campus incidents or student discipline.
Pitt officials also said that “NCAA rules prohibit the university from publicly commenting on prospective student-athletes until a national letter of intent has been signed.”
Brown turned 18 last month, and the other three students charged are minors. Brown and his family had no comment.
