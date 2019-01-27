Pitt gymnastics team holds 'Light It Up Blue' meet for autism awareness

PITTSBURGH - The University of Pittsburgh gymnastics team held a "Light It Up Blue" meet to raise awareness for autism.
Students from the Pressley Ridge School for Autistic Children and the organization Autism Speaks were at Saturday's meet to watch the high-flying acrobats.
The students were given puzzles, blue wands and even presented awards at the end of the meet.
This was the second year for the event.
TRENDING NOW:
- WATCH: Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper surprise crowd with 'Shallow' duet in Las Vegas
- 2 men killed in tragic incident on Parkway East
- 11 things to know about the Arctic blast moving into Pittsburgh area
- VIDEO: Woman Arrested for Driving Under Influence of Vanilla Extract, Police Say
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}