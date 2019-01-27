  • Pitt gymnastics team holds 'Light It Up Blue' meet for autism awareness

    PITTSBURGH - The University of Pittsburgh gymnastics team held a "Light It Up Blue" meet to raise awareness for autism.

    Students from the Pressley Ridge School for Autistic Children and the organization Autism Speaks were at Saturday's meet to watch the high-flying acrobats. 

    The students were given puzzles, blue wands and even presented awards at the end of the meet. 

    This was the second year for the event. 

