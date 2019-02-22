PITTSBURGH - The University of Pittsburgh announced Friday a plan to restructure financial aid and help curb student debt.
The Pitt Success Pell Match Program will allow the university to match Pell Grant awards for all undergraduate students, dollar for dollar. That change will go into effect beginning this fall.
"We want any prospective student with the desire and the qualifications to be able to attend the University of Pittsburgh and succeed,” Chancellor Patrick Gallagher said in a news release. “This program is one means to that end. It is part of a comprehensive charge that our University is advancing — one initiative at a time — to help all students access a Pitt education, afford a Pitt education and then excel in their Pitt education."
Starting this fall, the University will match any Pell grant awarded to a Pitt undergraduate at all of our campuses. https://t.co/GwBtbpCmSS— University of Pittsburgh (@PittTweet) February 22, 2019
The university enrolls roughly 5,000 students who receive Pell Grants, and the average grant awarded is $4,500, according to the release.
