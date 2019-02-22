  • Pitt launches program to match Pell Grants for undergraduates

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - The University of Pittsburgh announced Friday a plan to restructure financial aid and help curb student debt.

    The Pitt Success Pell Match Program will allow the university to match Pell Grant awards for all undergraduate students, dollar for dollar. That change will go into effect beginning this fall.

    "We want any prospective student with the desire and the qualifications to be able to attend the University of Pittsburgh and succeed,” Chancellor Patrick Gallagher said in a news release. “This program is one means to that end. It is part of a comprehensive charge that our University is advancing — one initiative at a time — to help all students access a Pitt education, afford a Pitt education and then excel in their Pitt education."

    The university enrolls roughly 5,000 students who receive Pell Grants, and the average grant awarded is $4,500, according to the release.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories