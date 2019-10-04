  • Pitt police issue alert after home broken into after another attempt on same street

    PITTSBURGH - University of Pittsburgh police issued a crime alert Friday after someone broke into an off-campus home through a window.

    The break-in was reported about 1:30 a.m. Friday on Melwood Avenue.

    The victim told police someone got into her home through an unlocked window. She was not home at the time and nothing was taken.

    A few hours earlier, police were called for a similar incident on the same street.

    Police were called just before 11 p.m. Thursday after a man said he was sleeping when someone tried to open his bedroom window. The attempted burglar was not able to open the window and took off through the backyard.

    Anyone with information is asked to call the City of Pittsburgh Police Department Zone 4 at 412-422-6520 or the University of Pittsburgh Police at 412-624-2121.

