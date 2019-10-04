PITTSBURGH - University of Pittsburgh police issued a crime alert Friday after someone broke into an off-campus home through a window.
The break-in was reported about 1:30 a.m. Friday on Melwood Avenue.
The victim told police someone got into her home through an unlocked window. She was not home at the time and nothing was taken.
You can customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
A few hours earlier, police were called for a similar incident on the same street.
Police were called just before 11 p.m. Thursday after a man said he was sleeping when someone tried to open his bedroom window. The attempted burglar was not able to open the window and took off through the backyard.
Anyone with information is asked to call the City of Pittsburgh Police Department Zone 4 at 412-422-6520 or the University of Pittsburgh Police at 412-624-2121.
TRENDING NOW:
- Swimming in pot: $100K of marijuana discovered in backyard pool
- 'It's basically God hugging you': Teen who survived 2 tumors creates prayer blankets
- 11 fall festivals to check out in and around Pittsburgh
- VIDEO: Teen paralyzed in gymnastics accident returns to Moon in emotional homecoming
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}