Pitt police issue crime alert following home invasion

PITTSBURGH - The University of Pittsburgh Police Department has issued a crime alert following a home invasion that happened on Friday.
According to the report, the victim said that when she returned to her apartment in the 3400 block of Louisa Street, there was a man inside with a gun.
The man was looking for someone, but he fled when the victim said the person did not live there.
Police said there were no signs of forced entry and that the actor entered the residence through an unlocked window or door.
No one was injured.
The suspect is described as a black male, 20-30 years old and is between 5 feet, 7 inches and 5 feet, 10 inches tall with shoulder-length dreadlocks, police said. He was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and dark jeans.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Pittsburgh police at (412) 422-6520 or the Pitt police at (412) 624-2121.
TRENDING NOW:
- 'SNL': Pete Davidson apologizes as Dan Crenshaw makes surprise appearance
- Homeowners - famous and not - await word of wildfire's toll
- Veterans Day 2018: Free meals, deals and discounts
- VIDEO: Police: Boy, 3, dies after accidentally shooting self
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}