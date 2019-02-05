PITTSBURGH - Another University of Pittsburgh sorority has been placed on suspension. According to the University, they violated their social probation by having alcohol at a social activity.
Tonight at 5, Channel 11’s Marlisa Goldsmith asks the university what they’re doing to actively enforce their rules and regulations in light of recent tragedies that have stemmed from alcoholic Greek events at other campuses around the country.
