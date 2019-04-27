  • Pitt student's apartment broken into while she was home alone

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - A Pitt student is talking only to Channel 11 about a scary break-in and the moment she noticed the window in her apartment was wide open. 

    She was alone Tuesday around 1:30 a.m. studying for exams at her apartment on Semple Street.

    "I had heard footsteps and doors and a few things being knocked over," she said.

    She talked to Channel 11's Gordon Loesch about the terrifying experience, and the message she has for others who live in Oakland, for 11 at 11. 

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories