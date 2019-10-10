PITTSBURGH - Pitt wide receiver Tre Tipton was honored with a surprise award in Pittsburgh's Hill District for work he has done off the field.
The University of Pittsburgh and Allstate presented Tipton with the 2019 Allstate Good Works Team Trophy.
Tipton was honored in front of the Hill District Youth Football Team for his community work. Tipton founded a group called L.O.V.E. (Living Out Victoriously Everyday). It's a nonprofit that raises awareness and helps student-athletes who face mental, emotional and physical struggles.
Tipton has suffered through a string of injuries and was recently lost for the season at Pitt with another one. But to him, that's all the more reason to keep going with L.O.V.E.
"I've always wanted to be a superhero," said Tipton. "I've always wanted to change the world."
Tipton acknowledged his own struggles at times with depression and anxiety, he and hopes that through giving back to the community he can show younger kids hope.
The 2019 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team consists of 22 student-athletes across the country and one honorary coach. The winners will be invited to the 2020 Allstate Sugar Bowl and will join Tim Tebow and volunteers to give back to New Orleans through a special community service project.
