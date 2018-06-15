  • Pittsburgh adds 6 electric cars to auto fleet

    The city of Pittsburgh is charging up its auto fleet with electric cars.

    The city’s bought six new Chevrolet Bolts in the last month, giving it a total of 10. The cars are completely electrically powered at solar stations.

    Lisa Sylvester took a ride in one of the new electric cars and spoke to the city official responsible for the fleet, for Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m.

