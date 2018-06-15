The city of Pittsburgh is charging up its auto fleet with electric cars.
The city’s bought six new Chevrolet Bolts in the last month, giving it a total of 10. The cars are completely electrically powered at solar stations.
Lisa Sylvester took a ride in one of the new electric cars and spoke to the city official responsible for the fleet, for Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m.
