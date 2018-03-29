0 Pittsburgh agrees to add police patrols to North Side housing communities

Pittsburgh officials agreed Wednesday to add police patrols to two housing communities in the North Side.

It’s still not clear how many officers will be involved in the deployment in Northview Heights and Allegheny Dwellings, which have seen escalating crime in the last year.

Patrols will begin in the next couple of months, and local leaders and residents believe it’s a change that will make a big impact.

“I couldn’t be more thankful, couldn’t be more happy, couldn’t be more grateful,” said Adrienne Young, executive director of the Tree of Hope community organization. “For the last 15 years, I’ve worked with the tenant council up there and we’ve seen a volatile situation exist up there.”

The contract passed by city council will run for three years, and the Allegheny County Housing Authority will pay up to $4.5 million for the service.

Both housing communities currently use private guards, and those working the entrances and in the tower will remain under the new plan.

Housing authority spokeswoman Michelle Sandidge told Channel 11 that “this is what residents wanted ... this is bringing back community policing. We were able to wrap our arms around something that everyone likes.”

“I really believe it’s going to have a great impact because you’re stopping the crime before it starts,” said Young.

Channel 11 also spoke to Pittsburgh police who wanted to make it clear that these changes will not impact or pull away resources from other neighborhoods.

