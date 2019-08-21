Curbing air pollution is a big concern for a lot of people.
That's why the Allegheny County Health Department is working to clean things up.
Related Headlines
The support they just got from the Allegheny County Council, on Channel 11 Morning News.
TRENDING NOW:
- Soon-to-be brides out of a reception venue after facility abruptly closes
- State asks Kennywood why they keep closing The Steel Curtain
- Bungee cord snaps on slingshot ride at Florida adventure park
- VIDEO: Neighbors say they're being overrun by rats
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}