PITTSBURGH - TSA agents stopped a Texas man with a .40 caliber handgun loaded with 14 bullets, including one in the chamber, Thursday, according to agency officials.
A TSA spokesperson said the man was stopped at a security checkpoint. This marks the 31st gun stopped by TSA at the checkpoint in 2019. Last year, 34 guns were caught by TSA agents.
As a reminder, individuals who bring firearms to the checkpoint are subject to possible criminal charges from law enforcement. Even travelers with concealed firearm permits are not allowed to bring guns onto airplanes in their carry-on bags. If you’re a TSA Pre✓® member, then you could even lose your status. In addition, TSA has the authority to assess civil penalties of up to $13,333 for weapons violations. A typical first offense for carrying a handgun into a checkpoint is $4,100. The complete list of penalties is posted online at tsa.gov.
