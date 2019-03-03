Pittsburgh Aviation Animal Rescue Team saves its 10,000th animal Saturday

PITTSBURGH - A major milestone was reached for the Pittsburgh Aviation Animal Rescue Team.
The local nonprofit saved its 10,000th animal Saturday.
The group saved 25 dogs from shelters across Kentucky and western Pennsylvania.
The dogs were flown back to Pittsburgh to find new homes.
The group has been saving animals with free flights to no-kill shelters in Pittsburgh for the last eight years.
