PITTSBURGH - The PNC Bank on Fifth Avenue in downtown Pittsburgh was robbed Tuesday.
Police said a man walked into the bank and passed a teller a threatening note. He was given money before he took off.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive breaking news alerts. CLICK HERE to find out how.
The man was taken into custody at Fifth and Liberty avenues.
Police said they are searching for a second person of interest.
TRENDING NOW:
- Investigators need help identifying abandoned toddler, finding her family
- Pa. native dies of flesh-eating bacteria after a fall on Gulf Coast beach
- UPMC reports 12 cases of MRSA at Children's Hospital NICU
- VIDEO: Man sues Hardee's, says civil rights violated when he wasn't given enough hash browns
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}