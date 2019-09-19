WILKINSBURG, Pa. - A bank robbery suspect has been shot and killed by police who were serving an arrest warrant Wednesday night in Wilkinsburg.
According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, a task force including members of Pittsburgh police, Allegheny County Police and the FBI were serving the warrant around 9:15 p.m. in the 900 block of Center Street.
The suspect allegedly grabbed a woman and held a knife to her neck when he encountered the officers.
Police told Channel 11 that two law enforcement officials opened fire and shot the suspect, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
It's unclear which organization those who fired the shots were part of.
The woman was not injured, but a Pittsburgh police detective was taken to the hospital with what is described as a "minor leg injury."
The suspected bank robber who was killed has not been identified at this time.
