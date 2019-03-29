PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh police have arrested the person they believe robbed a ban in East Pittsburgh Friday morning.
City of Pittsburgh officers surrounded the KeyBank location on North Highland Avenue around 9:15 a.m.. The bank is a few blocks from the Obama school.
Officers were gathering evidence while Channel 11 was there.
Our partners at the Trib say the suspect took off and got into a car that sped away from the scene. Police found the car and arrested the man.
The suspect's identity has not yet been released.
