  • Man suspected of robbing East Liberty bank arrested

    PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh police have arrested the person they believe robbed a ban in East Pittsburgh Friday morning.

    City of Pittsburgh officers surrounded the KeyBank location on North Highland Avenue around 9:15 a.m.. The bank is a few blocks from the Obama school.

    Officers were gathering evidence while Channel 11 was there.

    Our partners at the Trib say the suspect took off and got into a car that sped away from the scene. Police found the car and arrested the man. 

    The suspect's identity has not yet been released.

