PITTSBURGH - A Pittsburgh-based judge on the United States Court of Appeal is considered a finalist for President Donald Trump’s nomination to the U.S. Supreme Court.
Judge Thomas Hardiman sits on the U.S. Court of Appeal for the Third Circuit in Philadelphia, but he is based in Pittsburgh and resides in Fox Chapel.
Hardiman was a finalist for the spot on the Supreme Court in 2017 that ultimately went to Judge Neil Gorsuch.
The other reported finalists are Judge Amy Coney Barrett, Judge Brett Kavanaugh, and Judge Raymond Kethledge, all of whom serve as federal appeal court judges.
President Trump will announce his pick in a prime-time address at 9 p.m.
If confirmed by the Senate, the president’s nominee will replace Justice Anthony Kennedy, who announced his retirement from the court last month.
