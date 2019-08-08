PITTSBURGH - A new study from the University of Minnesota ranked Pittsburgh as the 27th most accessible city for people to bike to work.
The study looked at the 50 biggest cities in the country and judge them based on the number of separated bike lanes, plus protected bike lanes, shared bike lines and the areas where bikers have to ride in traffic.
Tonight on 11 News at 5:30, we're talking to one of the researchers involved in this project about what can be done to make Pittsburgh a more bike-friendly city.
According to researchers, the number of bicycle commuters nationwide has risen 60 percent since 2000, and 21 percent since 2011.
