  Recreational boater advisory for Allegheny, Ohio rivers through Wednesday

    PITTSBURGH - The National Weather Service issued a recreational boater advisory Sunday.

    The agency said due to heavy rainfall over the past few days, there may be dangerous conditions on the Allegheny and Ohio rivers.

    NWS Pittsburgh said the advisory will last through Wednesday afternoon because of fast currents and high water.

