PITTSBURGH - The National Weather Service issued a recreational boater advisory Sunday.
The agency said due to heavy rainfall over the past few days, there may be dangerous conditions on the Allegheny and Ohio rivers.
NWS Pittsburgh said the advisory will last through Wednesday afternoon because of fast currents and high water.
Due to heavy rainfall in the past few days, a recreational boater advisory has been issued until Wednesday afternoon. Fast currents may create hazardous conditions along the Allegheny and Ohio River for the next few days. pic.twitter.com/shXwMiQw98— NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) June 2, 2019
