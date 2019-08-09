MONONGAHELA, Pa. - Police in Allegheny and Washington counties are investigating a series of bomb threats that were called in between 8 and 9:30 p.m. on Thursday.
Three of the threats were targeted to hospitals; St. Clair Hospital in Mt. Lebanon, Allegheny Valley Hospital in Harrison and Monongahela Valley Hospital in Monongahela.
The other two threats were made to the Benedum Theater in Pittsburgh and D's Six Pax and Dogz in Swissvale.
Police evacuated the area surrounding that restaurant.
Investigators with Allegheny County told Channel 11 they were notified of the four bomb threats within about 90 minutes. There were also K-9 officers at several of the locations checking things out.
At 10:15 p.m. Mon Valley Hospital posted on Facebook saying:
"A confirmed bomb threat was made to Monongahela Valley Hospital. Patient care is not being affected and safety measures are in effect."
St. Clair Hospital also released a statement:
Police are working with authorities in each community to coordinate the investigations.
