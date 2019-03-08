0 Pittsburgh boy, 12, uses Snapchat to help police save Texas girl's life

PITTSBURGH - A 12-year-old boy from Pittsburgh is being called a hero after he used Snapchat to potentially save the life of the little girl in a different state.

"I felt that this girl needed help and she was in distress and she needed somebody to talk to and get it through with," Gabe said.

Gabe just so happened to meet a little girl from East Texas on Snapchat.

"She was one of my friend's friends, so I added her," Gabe said.

Snapchat is a popular social media app that lets people take and send pictures and messages to anyone in the world.

Well, although Gabe lives 1,500 miles from Grand Saline, Texas, he became fast friends with the girl.

"This one day, she said she was feeling really sad and stuff," Gabe said.

Gabe says the little girl confided in him and what she told him really weighed on his heart.

"I called the suicidal services thing first because I didn't know the number for your police," Gabe said.

"Gabriel was able to identify that she was here in Grand Saline and it took a little investigative work by the officer once we got the information from the national hotline to identify who the young lady was," said Chief Jeremy Barker of the Grand Saline Police Department.

Grand Saline police were able to locate the little girl and assured Gabe that she was going to be OK.

Gabe was immediately labeled a hero.

"It's reassuring to know that there are kids out there like Gabriel that show bravery and heroism and doing the right thing for someone else," Barker said.

The Grand Saline Police Department sent Gabe a letter thanking him for his heroic deed.

He says he no longer has contact with that little girl.

