COLLIER TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Pittsburgh’s Grist House Craft Brewery is expanding with the purchase of a former Cold War missile command center.
The old Nike Missile Command Center in Collier Township will become the brewery’s main production facility.
At 55,000 square feet, the building will feature a large taproom, retail space and an extensive barrel aging program.
The building, built in 1957, became an operational missile command center with Missile Master capabilities in 1960, according to Grist House.
“Much of the original equipment is gone, but some of it is still there, and you had better believe we are keeping it,” Grist House’s website announcing the project said.
While Grist House will gradually move the majority of operations to the new building, the brewery’s website said its Millvale location will continue to serve as its home in the city.
No timeline has been announced.
