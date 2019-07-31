PITTSBURGH - Electronics, cash, jewlery and more stolen when someone burglarized an apartment building in North Oakland.
Police said tennants in three separate first-floor apartments of the Pennsylvania Building on North Dithridge Street reported items stolen on July 19.
In one case, a family told police they were sleeping when the person or people responsible went into their apartment and took jewelry and electronics. One of the people in another apartment reported their Social Security card had been stolen.
In all three cases, police said, there were no signs of forced entry.
