0 10th Street closed 6 to 8 weeks after bus falls in massive sinkhole

PITTSBURGH - A Port Authority bus, with a passenger on board, was swallowed by a massive sinkhole Monday downtown.

The bus fell into the giant sinkhole at 10th Street and Penn Avenue just before 8 a.m.

Police have closed Penn Avenue from 9th to 11th streets. Tenth Street is closed from Liberty Avenue to Fort Duquesne Boulevard. The underpass at the Convention Center is also closed.

City officials said that 10th street will likely be closed for 6-8 weeks.

Port Authority bus routes will also be affected by the sinkhole:

Inbound bus routes 86, 88 and 91 will travel from Penn @ 11th, right at 11th, left onto 10th Street bypass, left onto Ft Duquesne Blvd., left onto Ninth, right into Penn to regular route. Outbound is regular route

Discontinued stops (inbound): Penn at Garrison and Ninth at Penn. established stops (inbound): Penn at 11th (existing) and Ninth at Penn

Mid Mon Valley Transit Authority buses will be detoured but no stops will be missed in either direction

The woman driving the bus and a second woman who was a passenger both managed to get off the bus and through the front door, Port Authority officials said.

The passenger was treated by paramedics and was taken to a Pittsburgh hospital for neck pain then released, officials said. The driver was not hurt.

Update: The lone passenger on board is being treated by medics for what is being described as a minor injury. https://t.co/tRKYXIXHUu — Port Authority PGH (@PGHtransit) October 28, 2019

Witnesses tell Channel 11 the bus was at a red light when the street gave way and the bus plunged into the 100-foot-wide and 20-feet-deep hole. A car also partially fell into the sinkhole.

Public safety is working to determine exactly what caused the sinkhole, but when it happened, a 10-inch water main broke, sending water shooting everywhere.

Around 9:45 p.m., the bus was removed the sinkhole. Officials said it will take around 3 hours to remove the crane.

The same crane company that removed the train from the Station Square derailment will be removing the bus.

For those curious, the heaviest part of the bus is the back because that’s where the engine is located. This bus was stopped at a red light at the time this occurred. pic.twitter.com/HT3DNQxNCR — Port Authority PGH (@PGHtransit) October 28, 2019

There was concern that the road could collapse further.

“(The) problem that we’re experienc(ing) is that we have to lift that Port Authority bus straight up because we have a Duquesne Light electrical vault involved and we have several gas lines involved and we don’t want to create any further problems,” Hissirch said.

Hissrich also said they were having serious problem with the infrastructure because around the sinkhole there are Comcast and Verizon fiber optic cables.

"If the cables do become disconnected during the lift, it could mean a problem with communications throughout the tri-state area," Hissrich said.

“Granted how far the bus fell into the hole... we’re really lucky here that pretty much no injuries happened,” Matthew Porter, Port Authority police chief, said.

Children at SmallWorld were evacuated from daycare and taken to the Westin while removal and repair efforts happen downtown.@WPXI pic.twitter.com/endP8xK4xX — Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) October 28, 2019

Kids from a nearby day care have been evacuated to another location while repairs while the bus is removed and repairs are made.

