    A Fox Chapel mansion that was used to film "Love & Other Drugs" is now on the market for a cool $2.9 million.

    The house was used for scenes of the 2010 movie that starred Jake Gyllenhaal and Anne Hathaway.

    Among its other features are a pool, a guesthouse, spa-like bathrooms with jetted tubs, five bedrooms and 8,000 square feet of space. The building was designed by Spanish architect Javier de Olaso.

