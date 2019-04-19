A Fox Chapel mansion that was used to film "Love & Other Drugs" is now on the market for a cool $2.9 million.
The house was used for scenes of the 2010 movie that starred Jake Gyllenhaal and Anne Hathaway.
PHOTOS: $2.9M home used as a film set now for sale
Among its other features are a pool, a guesthouse, spa-like bathrooms with jetted tubs, five bedrooms and 8,000 square feet of space. The building was designed by Spanish architect Javier de Olaso.
Read more in the Pittsburgh Business Times.
