PITTSBURGH - Kraft Heinz Co.'s chief marketing officer is leaving the company, the second top executive of the food manufacturer to go in the past two weeks.
Eduardo Luz, 45, had been CMO since January 2019 after five years at executive leadership roles at both Kraft Heinz (Nasdaq: KHC) and its predecessor company, Pittsburgh-based H.J. Heinz Co. (NYSE: HNZ) after the latter's acquisition by 3G Capital and Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A).
Related Headlines
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE IN THE PITTSBURGH BUSINESS TIMES
TRENDING NOW:
- Coroner called to single-car rollover crash in Westmoreland Co.
- Tamar Braxton says she's ‘drained,' too busy to attend niece's funeral
- Pa. mother to be briefly reunited with kidnapped daughter
- VIDEO: Portion of Grant Street in downtown Pittsburgh to close for brick replacement
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Pittsburgh Business Times
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}