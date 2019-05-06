  • Another top Kraft Heinz executive to depart

    By: Paul J. Gough – Reporter, Pittsburgh Business Times

    PITTSBURGH - Kraft Heinz Co.'s chief marketing officer is leaving the company, the second top executive of the food manufacturer to go in the past two weeks.

    Eduardo Luz, 45, had been CMO since January 2019 after five years at executive leadership roles at both Kraft Heinz (Nasdaq: KHC) and its predecessor company, Pittsburgh-based H.J. Heinz Co. (NYSE: HNZ) after the latter's acquisition by 3G Capital and Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A).

