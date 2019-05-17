PITTSBURGH - The development team for the North Shore teased at a major project to come in welcoming SAP to their new building on the North Shore.
As part of a celebration over the global software giant opening its new 600-staff office at its new building on the North Shore, Pittsburgh Pirates President Frank Coonelly told a room full tech employees that more was coming.
"The parking lot across the way -- lot four -- is the last major development to happen here,” said Coonelly of the North Shore’s remaining open site across from PNC Park. “We don’t have any plans to show you yet but I’m excited to tell you that we are close to a development plan for lot four that will bring more entertainment options to the North Shore.”
Read more in the Pittsburgh Business Times.
