  • Gateway Health to lay off 100

    By: Paul J. Gough – Reporter, Pittsburgh Business Times

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Gateway Health will lay off about 100 employees, mostly home based, who worked for the insurer on a Medicaid contract in West Virginia.

    Gateway Health said in a notice to the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry that the employees will be losing their jobs between July 15 and July 29. It's due to the July 1 end of the West Virginia Family Health contract for the West Virginia Medicaid program. It was a joint venture of Highmark and community health programs in West Virginia. The Gateway employees provided administrative and support services over the contract.

    Related Headlines

    Click here to read more in the Pittsburgh Business Times

     

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    Pittsburgh Business Times

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories