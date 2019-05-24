PITTSBURGH - Gateway Health will lay off about 100 employees, mostly home based, who worked for the insurer on a Medicaid contract in West Virginia.
Gateway Health said in a notice to the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry that the employees will be losing their jobs between July 15 and July 29. It's due to the July 1 end of the West Virginia Family Health contract for the West Virginia Medicaid program. It was a joint venture of Highmark and community health programs in West Virginia. The Gateway employees provided administrative and support services over the contract.
