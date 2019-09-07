  • How local colleges fared in WSJ/Times Higher Education ranking

    By: Luke Torrance

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Five Pittsburgh-area universities are among the best 250 in the country, according to a new ranking from the Wall Street Journal and the Times Higher Education.

    PHOTOS: Top 15 colleges in southwest PA ranked by WSJ/Times

    Two colleges in southwest Pennsylvania cracked the top 100 in the land, while the region's top university was ranked 25th in the United States. Despite the high ranking, both schools dropped from their position nationally in last year's ranking.

    CLICK HERE to keep reading more in the Pittsburgh Business Times.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    Pittsburgh Business Times

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories