PITTSBURGH - Giant Eagle customers will one day be able to bypass the checkout line entirely.
No, the grocery store isn't installing a "fast pass" system; it's partnering with tech company Grabango to create a no-wait checkout process. Customers will be able to enter the store and immediately start shopping while tech within the store keeps track of their purchases. How this will actually work is still being determined; possible optimizations mentioned in the news release include using an app to keep track of purchases or using computer vision and machine learning to track shopping.
Either way, both Giant Eagle and Grabango promised to anonymize data to protect customers safety.
