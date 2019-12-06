  • Our Next 75: Predictions for the future of the region

    By: Staff

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - We asked leaders in the business community to do some crystal ball gazing and share their predictions for Pittsburgh's future.

    Some are tongue-in-cheek, some are serious and many are aspirational and hopeful. Predictions include augmented and virtual reality becoming more mainstream, the hyperloop project and 3d printing.

    Related Headlines

    CLICK HERE to view the slideshow of predictions from the Pittsburgh Business Times.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    Pittsburgh Business Times

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories