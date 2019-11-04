The Pittsburgh Business Times is proud to unveil the 2019 honorees in our annual CFO of the Year program.
Each year, the Business Times honors financial professionals in western Pennsylvania for outstanding performance as corporate financial stewards.
This year, there are 15 award winners, with Pat DeCourcy, CFO at Allegheny Technologies Inc., being honored with a Career Achievement award.
Read more in the Pittsburgh Business Times.
