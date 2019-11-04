  • PBT unveils 2019 CFO of the Year award winners

    By: Richard Cerilli – Special Projects Editor, Pittsburgh Business Times

    Updated:

    The Pittsburgh Business Times is proud to unveil the 2019 honorees in our annual CFO of the Year program.

    >>PHOTOS: See who this year's CFOs of the year are

    Related Headlines

    Each year, the Business Times honors financial professionals in western Pennsylvania for outstanding performance as corporate financial stewards.

    This year, there are 15 award winners, with Pat DeCourcy, CFO at Allegheny Technologies Inc., being honored with a Career Achievement award.

    Read more in the Pittsburgh Business Times.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories