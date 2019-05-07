  • Signatures signing off at Galleria after 28 years

    By: Patty Tascarella – Senior Reporter, Pittsburgh Business Times

    PITTSBURGH - A greeting card, stationary and gift wrap store that was a fixture at the Galleria of Mount Lebanon for 28 years is closing at the end of May but a part of the business is continuing.

    Signatures owner, Ed Wetzel, said he is adding a boutique within one of his other stores that will carry Crane & Co. stationary and wedding invitations, which are among Signatures' most popular wares.

    “We have a store in South Hills Village called Audrey’s and this will be a really high end store-within-a-store,” Wetzel said on Monday. "We'll see some of our old customers but we'll meet new ones, too."

