  • UPMC in deal to manage hospitals in China

    PITTSBURGH - UPMC is in a partnership with a large Chinese company to build a network of hospitals in China that will be managed by UPMC.

    UPMC's deal with Wanda Group, which was announced Monday, will result in several hospitals, including one in Chengdu where ground is being broken today. UPMC will provide hospital design, clinical operations and management for the hospital that will be open in about three years.

    UPMC has no financial commitment in the hospitals.

    "It is co-managing 500 or so bed hospitals in large cities," said UPMC International President Charles Bogosta. "I would describe that as the largest of any kind of venture that has been developed between a U.S.-led academic medical center and any outside U.S. company."

