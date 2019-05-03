  • UPMC says it won't deny access to Children's Hospital

    PITTSBURGH - On a day when UPMC was marking the 10-year anniversary of UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh in Lawrenceville, the health system found itself on the defensive about the future status of its contract with Highmark and whether it would deny access to Children's.

    UPMC EVP Robert A. DeMichiei told reporters at a news conference Thursday before the hospital's big employee celebration that there was "misinformation" in the news media regarding the end of the consent decree and the agreement that ends in 2022 that makes Children's Hospital in-network for Highmark subscribers.

