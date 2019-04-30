  • U.S. Steel faces lawsuit for violations of Clean Air Act

    By: Julia Mericle – Technology Reporter, Pittsburgh Business Times

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Environmental groups PennEnvironment and the Clean Air Council officially announced a lawsuit against United States Steep Corp. (NYSE: X) for violations of the Clean Air Act on Monday at the Allegheny County Courthouse.

    The lawsuit claims that Pittsburgh-based U.S. Steel repeatedly violated the Clean Air Act at three local facilities— Clairton Coke Works, Edgar Thomson Plant and the Irvin Plant— when it continued operations at the facilities without critical pollution controls after damages occurred during a December 24 fire at Clairton Coke Works.

    Related Headlines

    Read more in the Pittsburgh Business Times.

     

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    Pittsburgh Business Times

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories