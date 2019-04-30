PITTSBURGH - Environmental groups PennEnvironment and the Clean Air Council officially announced a lawsuit against United States Steep Corp. (NYSE: X) for violations of the Clean Air Act on Monday at the Allegheny County Courthouse.
The lawsuit claims that Pittsburgh-based U.S. Steel repeatedly violated the Clean Air Act at three local facilities— Clairton Coke Works, Edgar Thomson Plant and the Irvin Plant— when it continued operations at the facilities without critical pollution controls after damages occurred during a December 24 fire at Clairton Coke Works.
