  • Via Airlines suspends all service to Pittsburgh

    By: Luke Torrance – Digital Producer, Pittsburgh Business Times

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Via Airlines will be suspending all flights to and from Pittsburgh effective immediately, according to a spokesperson from the company, ending service to Birmingham, Alabama, and scrapping plans for future flights to Memphis, Tennessee and Hartford, Connecticut.

    According to Don Bowman, Via's vice president of Business Development and Distribution, the airline was forced to suspend service due to the carrier's on-going challenges in recruiting, training and retaining a suitable level of qualified crews.

