PITTSBURGH - What books do successful CEOs read?
We asked the winners of the 2019 Fox Rothschild Outstanding CEOs and Top Executives to recommend a book. Many of the responses were books about leadership and working with teams, but there were a few surprises, including one book on climbing Mt. Everest.
CEO Career Achievement Winner Richard Harshman of Allegheny Technologies Inc. told the Pittsburgh Business Times he’d recommend the Bible. “It’s the most important, influential and educational book ever written.”
>>PHOTOS: What books do Pittsburgh CEOs recommend?
