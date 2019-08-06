PITTSBURGH - The Crosstown Boulevard cap project has been years in the making, but preparation work is finally about to get underway.
Starting this week, there will be overnight ramp closures Wednesday and Thursday in the downtown area of I-579.
The cap project will connect the Hill District and Downtown Pittsburgh by creating a green space over the highway that currently splits the two neighborhoods.
