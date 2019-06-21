PITTSBURGH - An event celebrating World Refugee Day, which was Thursday, was held Friday in Market Square amid increased security.
The increased police presence is in response to hate speech following the arrest of a Syrian refugee who allegedly planned a terror attack on a church in Pittsburgh, city officials said.
“We live in a difficult time, and we see that around the world and we see that happening in our own backyard, and if we allow hate to draw us down during a difficult time, we’ll never be able to get back up,” Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto said while speaking at the event.
Representing diverse cultural backgrounds, the event included food, craft vendors, music, dance, speakers and activities for children.
“World Refugee Day - Pittsburgh” is “a time to recognize gifts that refugees and immigrants bring to our community and to celebrate their hopes and dreams as they resettle in the United States,” an event page on Facebook said.
