PITTSBURGH - A couple days after the end of the Three Rivers Film Festival, the organization behind it — the Pittsburgh Center for Arts and Media — announced it would be making major cuts to its film program.
The organization said Monday that it would cease operations in the Marshall Mansion, which is owned by the City of Pittsburgh and has been leased to the PCA since the 1940s. In a statement, the organization said the expenditures for operations, maintenance and critically-needed repairs were too much to sustain. The PCA will move out of the building on Dec. 31 and into the smaller Scaife and Annex buildings.
Read more in the Pittsburgh Business Times.
Pittsburgh Business Times
