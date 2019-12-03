PITTSBURGH - A man who drove away from police and then took off on foot also had drugs in his SUV that he intended to deliver, according to Pittsburgh police.
The situation started Monday evening on the on-ramp to Beaver Avenue and Route 65 on the North Side.
That's when officers approached an SUV driven by Adam Salmon and smelled marijuana, according to a report by Pittsburgh police.
Officers reported that when they asked Salmon to get out of the SUV, he drove off before crashing into a concrete barrier on Route 65. They watched him run away, then jump over the wall onto Chauteau Street below.
Other officers who came to help found Salmon hiding under a parked car, police said. Police searched his SUV and found bricks of heroin, crack cocaine, marijuana and paraphernalia that indicated an intent to deliver.
Salmon is facing numerous charges including possession, fleeing and eluding, and possession with intent to deliver.
