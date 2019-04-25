PITTSBURGH - A 1-year-old is being evaluated at the hospital after she was taken while in a babysitter's care.
Pittsburgh police are calling this a possible abduction, and say it happened around 8 p.m. in Homewood.
A babysitter was caring for the girl when a woman who was known to the family went into the home and took the child without permission, police say.
Police began a search of the area and around 9:30 p.m. stopped the 27-year-old female suspect's vehicle on the Birmingham Bridge.
She has been taken to police headquarters and is being questioned, but is not currently facing any charges.
