DUQUESNE, Pa. - A woman caught on video driving with a child in her lap and using her cell phone has been identified, police say.
Video of the incident was posted on Facebook, but according to the City of Duquesne Police Department, no one called 911.
Police have not released the identity of the woman, but said officers are working on charges.
"The moral of the story is that Facebook cannot arrest people, the police do. If you see a crime happening, getting photos and video are certainly helpful, but please immediately dial 911 and report the incident."
She was taken into custody by Duquesne police in West Mifflin.
